Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl co star Rinku Singh Nikumbh dies of COVID 19: Report

Actress Rinku Singh Nikumbh, who was a part of films like Dream Girl and Hello Charlie, passed away due to Covid 19. She was in ICU for the past few days.

Amidst the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, many celebrities have lost their lives while battling the deadly virus. As per the latest report, Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl co-star Rinku Singh Nikumbh has reportedly died due to COVID 19 complications. As per Bollywoodlife’s report, the actress was in ICU for the past few days. Rinku’s cousin Chanda Singh Nikumbh has confirmed the news to the web portal and said Rinku had tested positive on May 25 and was isolated at home.

Chanda told Bollywood Life that the late actress was then reportedly shifted to a hospital after her father fell sick. In a few days, her condition deteriorated and she was admitted to the ICU. Rinku was reportedly suffering from asthma. Her cousin also informed that she had already taken the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine on May 7 and was about to take the second dose soon.

“She was considering going to Goa for an ad shoot recently, but we didn’t let her go as we wanted to protect her from COVID. Who knew, she would be infected at home,” Chanda Singh was quoted saying.

Rinku Singh Nikumbh was last seen in Aadar Jain's film Hello Charlie. She was also a part of many popular TV shows like ‘Chidiyaghar’ and ‘Meri Haanikarak Biwi’ amongst others. Besides Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor and others. The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial was released in 2019.

