Ayushmann Khurrana’s nose ring look in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan gets your thumbs up or down? Vote Now

While everyone is going crazy about the trailer and Ayushmann and Jitendra's performance especially the kissing scene, people are also talking about the Dream Girl actor's new look in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

After making us go gaga over the amazing posters of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, the makers have finally released the trailer of the film just a few hours back. For the uninitiated, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the second installment of his 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. While the first installment dealt with erectile dysfunction, the second installment throws light upon homosexual relationship where Ayushmann plays protagonist, Kartik and Jitendra Kumar aka Aman plays Ayushmann's lover in the film.

While everyone is going crazy about the trailer and Ayushmann and Jitendra's performance especially the kissing scene, people are also talking about the Dream Girl actor's new look. If you have watched the trailer, you will notice that Ayushmann is donning a nose ring for the first time onscreen. Firstly hats off to Ayushmann for pulling off the look like a pro. Ayushmann's fans are loving his new look and praising the actor on social media. While some have called him 'bawse', some of them have called him the 'besssst'.

What do you think about Ayushmann Khurrana's new look in the movie? Please do vote in the link below:

What do you think of @ayushmannk's new look where he flaunts his nose ring in #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan? — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) January 20, 2020

Directed and written by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated for February 21, 2020 release. It is bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series. The film has been shot in Banaras and is a romantic comedy-drama. Much like the first installment, the second too aims to highlight an important factor through light-hearted humour. Bhumi Pednekar, who was the lead actress in the first installment will play a cameo in the second installment.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar lock lips in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More