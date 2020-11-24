  1. Home
Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira feels 'vella' but actor is love struck, fans go gaga over his cute comment

Tahira Kashyap recently shared a video collage of her cute selfies on Instagram and husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana seemed love struck by it.
7386 reads Mumbai
Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira feels 'vella' Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira feels 'vella' but actor is love struck, fans go gaga over his cute comment
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap are one couple who are extremely adored on social media. Be it their social media banter or love-filled posts for each other, the couple surely know how to dish out goals. On Monday, Tahira took to Instagram to share a collage of multiple selfies and admitted that she was rather feeling 'cuckoo'. Calling herself 'useless' and 'vella', Tahira confessed that she had a lot of time on her hands with no clue about what to do. 

So, to kill time, Tahira went on a selfie spree and posted a video collage on Instagram, wherein she can be seen making goofy faces while posing for the camera. In the pictures, Tahira can be seen donning a black coloured casual outfit while she opted for minimal makeup and kohl-eyed look. While the photos were a hit, Ayushmann's comment melted fans. 

Tahira captioned her post, "Just... too much time on hands and on the phone...plus an editing app...extremely Vella and useless." Soon after she shared her selfies, husband Ayushmann was quick to comment and wrote, "Main shoot pe kya gaya. You’ve started looking so cute. What is this?" The comment naturally made all fans go gaga and vote the actor as 'best husband'. 

Check out Tahira Kashyap’s latest post here:

Recently, Tahira also posted a throwback picture with her actor husband, actor Ayushamann Khurrana, from their college days. While sharing the same, Tahira wrote, "The days of red eyes, CD's, collarbones, self stylised fringes (called flicks back then), never ending giggles and constant butterflies in the stomach! #college #theatre #collegelife."

Ayushmann and Tahira tied the knot in November 2008. The couple have a son named Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is currently shooting for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui co-starring Vaani Kapoor in his home town Chandigarh. The film is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap revisit their college photo from 2003: Days of constant butterflies

