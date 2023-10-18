Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and others REACT as Badhaai Ho clocks five

Ayushmann Khurrana has made a name for himself in Bollywood with his distinct choices of movies that explore different social issues. One of them is the 2018 comedy drama film Badhaai Ho which was a major success. As the film turned five, its cast members including Ayushmann, Sanya Malhotra and Neena Gupta took the moment to celebrate.

Badhaai Ho cast celebrates as it turns five

Badhaai Ho was released on October 18, 2018. As the film turned five years old today, its star cast took to social media to celebrate. Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram story to share a video that consisted of some funny scenes from the film. Sanya Malhotra also took to Instagram and shared a post on the same. She wrote: "Did you get it right the first time? This Halloween, catch #BadhaaiHo again with your families to find out as we celebrate the 5th anniversary! Kaushik parivaar is waiting for you #5YearsOfBadhaaiHo"

Check out her post:

Neena Gupta also shared a similar post, celebrating the film's five years of release. Gajraj Rao, who played a supporting role in the film, also took to his social media to share a post.

About Badhaai Ho

Badhaai Ho is directed by Amit Sharma and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Surekha Sikri. It was released on October 18, 2018, and met with a positive critical response. It also turned out to be a major commercial success. The film spawned a spiritual sequel titled Badhaai Do starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's work front

Ayushmann was recently seen in the comedy film Dream Girl 2 which was a box-office success. Sanya, on the other hand, appeared along with Shah Rukh Khan in the action thriller Jawan. The film has become a massive success and has grossed more than a thousand crores on the ticket window.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana recalls ‘smooth’ transition from media to Bollywood; talks about enjoying ‘baby steps’