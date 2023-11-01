Ayushmann Khurrana says he played Under-19 district level cricket; talks about fan engagement amid World Cup

Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently tasted success with the comedy drama Dream Girl 2, has revealed another passion of his beyond the realm of acting. The versatile actor, known for his engaging performances and films addressing social issues, opened up about his love for cricket. Ayushmann made an interesting revelation about his past involvement in playing the sport. Additionally, he discussed his connection with avid lovers of the game during the ongoing World Cup season.

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals his passion for cricket

In a recent statement, Ayushmann Khurrana shared, “I’m not just a big fan of cricket, as not many know this, but I actually played under-19 district level cricket!” The actor discussed his deep love and passion for the sport, unveiling that had he not pursued a career in entertainment, he would have seriously considered cricket as a profession.

Ayushmann expressed his dedication to cricket, mentioning that whenever he has the opportunity, he ensures to keep his day free to watch India play. He confessed to following other exciting matches even when India is not on the field. The actor emphasized his desire for this World Cup to be as interesting as possible, labeling himself as ‘obsessed’ when it comes to cricket and supporting Team India.

Ayushmann Khurrana on connecting with cricket fans during World Cup

Ayushmann Khurrana has been actively engaging with fans on social media throughout the ongoing ODI World Cup. He often shares commentary during the matches and expresses appreciation for Indian cricketers’ performances.

Discussing the same, Ayushmann explained that during this World Cup, he aimed to connect with fellow cricket lovers across the globe through social media, sharing thoughts on the game and the unfolding action on the cricket pitch. The actor expressed joy in the positive response, with people finding his tweets engaging and relatable. The Badhaai Ho star concluded by saying, “The world has huge cricket fanatics and I have been having a lovely time putting my thoughts out there when the game is on!”

Team India is currently leading the table with 6 wins in the tournament. The highly anticipated final is scheduled to take place on November 19.

