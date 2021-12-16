Ayushmann Khurrana says he'd love to play Olympian Neeraj Chopra in his biopic: I'm inspired by real people

The year 2021 turned out to be one of the most rewarding and one of the reasons for it was Neeraj Chopra, who won the Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in Javelin Throw. Neeraj ended up becoming an inspiration of 1.3 billion people and one of them happens to be the talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Ayushmann has himself revealed that he is inspired by real-life people and that includes Neeraj too. Not just this, in a chat, he even expressed his wish to play Neeraj in his biopic, if it is made in future.

In a chat, Ayushmann opened up about this and said, "I'm constantly inspired by real people who do extraordinary things. Right now, I'm hugely inspired by Neeraj Chopra and what this youth icon has achieved on the world stage and made our nation incredibly proud." He further said that if Olympian doesn't want to play himself in his biopic, he would love to work in it. Ayushmann, who is currently riding high in the success of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, said that such stories need to be celebrated.

I would love to play him in a biopic if it’s made in the near future and if Neeraj chooses to not play himself on screen. Such achievements need to be celebrated. Ayushmann Khurrana

He said, "The resolve and the nerves of steel that he showcased at the Olympics to win gold for India needs to be saluted. I would love to play him in a biopic if it’s made in the near future and if Neeraj chooses to not play himself on screen. Such achievements need to be celebrated and the life stories of such heroes need to be told to people across the country."

Well, hopefully, filmmakers are listening and it would be interesting to see how Ayushmann would step into the shoes of the Olympian. Meanwhile, Ayushmann's performance as Manvir in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is being praised. He and Vaani Kapoor managed to impress everyone with this offbeat love story. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Besides this, Ayushmann will be seen in Anek that is Anubhav Sinha's project.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Vaani Kapoor on Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui & Ayushmann Khurrana; Says he is a brave artist