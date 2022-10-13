Ayushmann Khurrana says Kishore Kumar has been his 'massive inspiration' for Dream Girl 2; Here's how

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. The actor made his film debut in 2012 with the romantic comedy Vicky Donor with Yami Gautam and later, starred in many hit Bollywood films, including Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Andhadhun among others. Ayushmann is currently filming his upcoming project Dream Girl 2 which also stars Ananya Panday in the lead. The duo will be collaborating with each other for the first time.

Ayushmann is reprising the role of the charming Dream Girl in the sequel to his blockbuster film. Today on Kishore Kumar's death anniversary, he revealed that he has taken inspiration from the late singer for Dream Girl 2. The actor said: “Kishore Kumar was multi-talented and as an artist, I draw inspiration from him at every juncture. He has been my guru and his work inspires me to push boundaries and explore unchartered territories.”

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals listening to Kishore Kumar's music

The Meri Pyaari Bindu actor added: “I have been listening to Kishore Da's wonderful track Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe on loop since I have been shooting for Dream Girl 2. His voice is magical and he has effortlessly rendered both male and female voices for this song. It has helped me with massive inspiration."

About Dream Girl 2

The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial is slated to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023, as an Eid special release. Dream Girl 2 features a massive star cast including Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadhav, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and others.

About Dream Girl

Meanwhile, in the first part, Ayushmann played a cross-gender actor whose female voice impersonation begets the attention of others. It also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead and the film was a massive hit. It was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2019.

ALSO READ: Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer gets a release date; Details inside