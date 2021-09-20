Ayushmann Khurrana says 'only I can hear' what's going on in my head: Nothing deep, just peripheral.

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of Bollywood's most talented actors. From singing and acting to writing his own songs, the actor is also an inspiration to many aspiring artists. So what exactly is usually going in Ayushmann's creative bent of mind? The actor in a recent Instagram post revealed what's usually going in his head and heart.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared a series of photos and elaborated on what runs through his creative mind. He wrote, "What’s in my head? Only I can hear. Sometimes I give that expression which translates everything whatever is there in my head. Then I absurdly make an apologetic face to nullify that stark expression."

The actor went on to add that he's usually thinking about 'easy songs and cheesy poems'. He added, "So what’s in my head? Or on my face? Or in my heart? Nothing deep. Just peripheral. Creamy cake. Cheesy poems. Easy songs. Worldly wrongs." Well, we have to say, we surely love the way Ayushmann writes. In the series of photos, Ayushmann also shared a selfie of cake smashed all over his face.

Ayushmann recently celebrated his 37th birthday. On the work front, the actor is gearing up for as many as three releases. He has Doctor G, Anek and Chadigarh Kare Aashiqui waiting in the pipeline to release.

