Ayushmann Khurrana says Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is NOT a message oriented film; Calls it an ‘entertainer’

Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as a gay lover. While the buzz about the film is strong, Khurrana clarified that his film with Jitendra Kumar is not a social, message-oriented film.

Breaking barriers and stereotypes have become a genre of films in Bollywood and we have Ayushmann Khurrana to thank for it. With Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann is all set to portray a commercial gay love story on the big screen with Jitendra Kumar. While the trailer showcased a simple and sweet love story between Ayushmann and Jitendra, many felt that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdham would also be a message-oriented film just like Khurrana's previous flicks.

However, Ayushmann has clarified the same and mentioned that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is an out and out entertainer and not a social, message oriented film. Ayushmann said, “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is an out and out entertainer that also gives the right message. It will be incorrect to call this film a serious, message oriented film. It is not. It is a hilarious film that’s also slapstick in parts to drive home the message of the film. It has its heart at the right place and it is not a serious film that delves any deeper.”

Ayushmann even mentioned that producer Aanand L Rai and director Hitesh Kewalya were clear about the vision of the film and had mentioned that he should not approach Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as a cause-oriented film. Khurrana said, “They were clear that they want to entertain the whole of India so you should expect that the film will have all the commercial elements and it’s not an in-depth look into the issue of same-sex relationships in our country from a social and cultural point of view.”

While the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has got great response, the music too is topping the charts. The songs like Tum Kaafi Ho, Arey Pyaar kar Le and Gabru are doing well on the musical charts and fans are loving the bromance between Ayushmann and Jitendra during the promotions. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Pankhuri Awasthy and others. It is produced by Aanand L. Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma and is slated to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

