Ayushmann Khurrana sends New Year 2020 wishes to fans as he holidays with wife Tahira in Bahamas; View Post

Ayushmann Khurrana has sent New Year 2020 wishes to all his fans from Bahamas where he has been holidaying with his wife Tahira Kashyap. Check out his latest Instagram post.

New Year 2020 has finally arrived and the celebrations are still going on across the globe. Well, everyone had different plans for celebrating the special occasion and so had our beloved B – town celebs. Some of them also jetted off to exotic locales for celebrating the holiday season and welcoming the New Year with their friends and folks. This is the reason why most of their social media handles are abuzz with pictures from the beautiful places which they visited.

The very talented Ayushmann Khurrana also opted for the same plan to celebrate the New Year. The Dream Girl actor and his wife Tahira Kashyap jetted off to Bahamas a few days back in order to enjoy their mini vacation. Ayushmann has recently wished his fans on New Year 2020 through the medium of an Instagram post. He writes, “New Years was also a day later in the Bahamas. Watching the last sunset of 2019. Heart is full of gratitude. Happy 2020 from us!!”

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest Instagram post below:

(ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana spends time with Tahira Kashyap on the last day of 2019; See pic)

As we can see, the Bala actor has also shared an adorable picture along with the post in which he is chilling with wife Tahira Kashyap by the sea. Well, there is no doubt about this fact that both of them are giving major couples through this picture. On the professional front, the year 2019 has been quite lucky for Ayushmann as he has delivered some amazing movies including Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala. He also has some interesting projects lined up for 2020 which include Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo.

Credits :Instagram

Read More