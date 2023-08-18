Ayushmann Khurrana shakes a leg with OG Dream Girl Hema Malini in THIS video; ‘Grateful for this moment’

Ayushmann Khurrana is set to be back on the silver screen soon with the highly anticipated comedy-drama film, Dream Girl 2. The movie, which is a spiritual sequel to the 2019-released blockbuster Dream Girl, will once again feature Ayushmann in the role of Karamveer Singh aka Karam, who poses as Pooja. The National award-winning actor is currently busy promoting the film, which is set to release next week. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana recently posted a video with the OG Dream Girl, Hema Malini, on his Instagram handle.

Ayushmann Khurrana shakes a leg with OG Dream Girl Hema Malini

The celebrated actor, who is a huge fan of the OG Dream Girl Hema Malini, recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a lovely video with the legendary actress, to the much excitement of film fanatics. In the video, Ayushmann Khurrana is seen shaking a leg with the actress-MP on her chartbuster titular song from her 1977-released film Dream Girl. "Grateful for this moment! @dreamgirlhemamalini ji thank you for being an inspiration," Ayushmann captioned his Instagram video.

As always, the 74-year-old actress looks simply gorgeous and graceful in the lovely video, in an embellished peach saree, and matching blouse. Hema Malini completed her look with a wavy hairdo, rosy make-up, and statement diamond jewellery. Ayushmann Khurrana, on the other hand, looks dapper as always in a multi-colour printed jacket, which he paired with a white t-shirt, a pair of black jogger trousers, and a statement silver necklace.

Advertisement

Watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Hema Malini's video, below:

About Dream Girl 2

As per the reports, the Raaj Shaandiilyaa directorial is set in the backdrop of Mathura and revolves around Ayushmann Khurrana's character Karam, who is going through a major financial crisis. To arrange money to clear his father's debts and to marry the love of his life, Pari Srivastava, he decides to pose as Pooja, a damsel in distress.

Ananya Panday is appearing in the role of Pari in the film, which features a stellar star cast including Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and many others in the supporting roles. Dream Girl 2 is bankrolled by the prestigious production banner, Balaji Motion Pictures.

ALSO READ: Dream Girl 2: Did you know Ayushmann Khurrana never planned to have a hit comedy franchise under his belt?