Ayushmann Khurrana shakes leg with Madhuri Dixit on Aap Jaisa Koi remake; WATCH
Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer An Action Hero is releasing on December 2.
Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for his next release An Action Hero. The trailer received a lot of love from the fans. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, it has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anand L Rai. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 2. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat. The team has recently released a song Aap Jaisa Koi which is a remake. The original song features Zeenat Aman from the film Qurbani. The makers have been promoting it on all platforms ahead of its release.
Madhuri and Ayushmann
Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana visited the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit is seen as a judge in the show. The two have shared a video of them dancing to the remixed version of Aap Jaisa Koi. Sharing the video, Ayushmann said, “Aap Jaisa Koi...hai hi nahi Madhuri Dixit ma'am [There is no one like you]. #AnActionHero in cinemas this Friday.” Ayushmann's brother and actor Aparshakti Khurana commented, “Baat bann gayi hai.” Tahira Kashyap also dropped heart emojis.
Take a look here:
Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana also paid tribute to Ajay Devgn and his iconic entry scene in the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante. Ayushmann captioned the post, "OG Action Hero ko naye ActionHero ka salaam.Kaafi phool aur kaanton se guzarna padta hai doston.”
An Action Hero Trailer:
Ayushmann Khurrana is playing a role of an actor whose life takes a 360-degree turn after he is accused of killing a municipal councilor's brother and the love of his fans turns into a boycott call. The trailer opens with Ayushmann's car being hit by Jaideep's car. It soon turns into a cat-and-mouse chase sequence as he flees to London to save his life. It will be interesting to see how Ayushmann saves himself.
Upcoming work:
Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in the film Dream Girl 2 alongside actor Ananya Panday in the lead role.
