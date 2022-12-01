Ayushmann Khurrana shakes leg with Madhuri Dixit on Aap Jaisa Koi remake; WATCH

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for his next release An Action Hero. The trailer received a lot of love from the fans. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, it has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anand L Rai. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 2. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat. The team has recently released a song Aap Jaisa Koi which is a remake. The original song features Zeenat Aman from the film Qurbani. The makers have been promoting it on all platforms ahead of its release.

Madhuri and Ayushmann

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana visited the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit is seen as a judge in the show. The two have shared a video of them dancing to the remixed version of Aap Jaisa Koi. Sharing the video, Ayushmann said, “Aap Jaisa Koi...hai hi nahi Madhuri Dixit ma'am [There is no one like you]. #AnActionHero in cinemas this Friday.” Ayushmann's brother and actor Aparshakti Khurana commented, “Baat bann gayi hai.” Tahira Kashyap also dropped heart emojis.