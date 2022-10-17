Ayushmann Khurrana shares a fun VIDEO with Kartik Aaryan as they party together; Set bromance goals

Ayushmann Khurrana , the popular actor is currently on a high with a great response for his recent release, Doctor G. The movie, which features the talented actor in the role of a gynecologist, has been receiving so much love from the viewers for its unique theme and excellent performances. Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap also welcomed this Diwali season, by hosting a grand party for their Bollywood friends and colleagues on Sunday. The couple’s Diwali bash was attended by most of the popular faces of new-age Hindi cinema, including Kartik Aaryan .

The talented actors clearly had a fun time at Ayushmann Khurrana’s Diwali bash. The Doctor G actor shared a glimpse of his bromance with Kartik Aaryan in a recent Instagram video, in which the actors are seen sharing a hilarious conversation. “This man won money not only at the box office but also at the Diwali bash,” said Ayushmann pointing at Kartik, who appeared with a handful of money. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor, on the other hand, happily promoted Doctor G and asked his fans to watch the film in theatres. “Yeh aadmi chahta hai ki #DoctorG ko box office par paise milne chahiye!! @kartikaaryan #DiwaliBash,” an amused Ayushmann Khurrana captioned his fun video.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s work front

The multi-faceted talent played the role of a reluctant gynecologist in his latest release Doctor G, which is helmed by debutante Abubhuti Kashyap. Rakul Preet Singh played the female lead in the film, which features Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles. Ayushmann Khurrana is currently busy with the making of his much-awaited project Dream Girl 2, which is a sequel to his 2019-released blockbuster Dream Girl.

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming projects

The young crowd puller of Bollywood recently wrapped up the first schedule of his upcoming love story, SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The movie, which is helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, features Karthik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, as the titular characters Satya Prem and Katha. The actor has a massive line-up including the upcoming romantic thriller Freddy, family entertainer Shehzada, the remake of yesteryear blockbuster Tezaab, and romantic drama Aashiqui 3.

