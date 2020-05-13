Ayushmann Khurrana shares BTS photo and a dialogue from Meri Pyaari Bindu as he compares life with a reel tape

As Meri Pyaari Bindu completed 3 years yesterday, Ayushmann Khurrana shares a BTS still with a meaningful dialogue from the film.

Due to the lockdown, Ayushmann Khurrana has been using this quarantine period to spend some quality time with his family which the actor misses due to his hectic schedules. Ayushmann has also been updating fans with the titbit of his quarantine life on social media. From sharing his poetry to posting stunning pictures, the Andhadhun actor's social media game is on point. recently, the actor took to social media today to mark Meri Pyaari Bindu's 3rd anniversary. Ayushmann shared two photos from the film's set and mentioned how he fell in love with Kolkata while shooting for the film.

Recently, Ayushmann shared a BTS still while he was shooting for the film donning a white kurta and looking handsome as always. Sharing the still where we can see a menu which is written in Bengali, the Andhadhun actor wrote, "Zindagi A side see B ki taraf ghumti gaano ki reel ki tarah hi to hai...Kabhi koi gaana itna pasand hai ki khatam hone se dare lagta hai...Kabhi koi gaana pure din hothon se jaane ka naam nahi leta...aur kabhi koi gaane ki surf dhun yaad reh jaati hai...laakh gunguna lo..saala lafz kabhi yaad nahi aate...par jo yaad reh jaaye.. bas wohi umr bhar muskuraane gungunane ke liye kafi hota hai.." (Life is just like a reel of tape that spins from side 'A' to side 'B' ... sometimes you love a song so much that you're worried that it'll end ... sometimes a song is there on your lips all day long ... and sometimes you can only remember the tune of a song)

(Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana & Parineeti Chopra mark 3 years of Meri Pyaari Bindu with fond shoot memories & unseen pics)

For the uninitiated, this line is said by Ayushmann's character Abhimanyu Roy in the film Meri Pyaari Bindu. Written by Suprotim Sengupta and directed by Akshay Roy, the movie also stars . The principal photography of the film began in Kolkata in May 2016 and was wrapped in October 2016. The film did not receive much love and tanked massively at the box office.

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, 2020 began on a high note for Ayushmann as his last film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan got great reviews from fans and critics. Now, he will be seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×