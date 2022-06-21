Ayushmann Khurrana shares a cinematic PIC of him reading a script; Fans say 'Kya baat hai'*

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. He made his big Bollywood debut with the 2012 film, Vicky Donor opposite Yami Gautam in the lead. His acting skills have won millions of hearts through films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and more. His brilliance precedes him. Ayushmann is also quite active on his instagram and often shares gorgeous shots of him on the social media. Just recently, she shared an aesthetic shot of him reading a script and we are in awe!

The Anek actor looked dapper in his casual outfit. He sported a simple white shirt with jeans in the picture and he rocked it. He could be seen reading the script with a small smile on his face. Along with the picture, he also wrote some beautiful lines. His caption read, ““.. But I’m on the outside, I’m looking in..I can see through you, see your true colours…” The fans became poets for him in his comment section. One wrote, “Tum hi batao tumse ishq kaise na ho”.

Check Ayushmann's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was recently seen in the action thriller Anek alongside J.D. Chakravarthy, Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra. Directed by Anubhav Sinha who also co-produced it with T-Series. The film focused on an undercover cop on a mission to gain peace in Northeast India and it was released in the theaters on May 27. Next, he will star in Junglee Pictures's comedy Doctor G starring Rakul Preet Singh alongside Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles. It is scheduled to be released on 17 June 2022.

Ayushmann also has Anirudh Iyer's An Action Hero and will feature Jaideep Ahlawat as the lead character. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions. It is slated to release on the 2nd of December 2022.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana says his next three films will bring the best of content for people