Ayushmann Khurrana shares a cryptic post teasing fans about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan; Check it out

Ayushmann Khurrana never fails to impress us with his amazing performances in all his movies and there is no doubt about this fact. The actor is known for selecting off – beat subject films wherein he leaves no stone unturned in showcasing his acting prowess. Ayushmann has had a stellar 2019 in which he gave back to back hits which include Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala. Now, the talented actor is gearing up for another set of amazing movies this year.

Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys a massive fan following on social media and he often keeps his fans updated with bits and pieces related to his upcoming movies. Recently, the Andhadhun actor has shared a somewhat cryptic post on his Instagram handle wherein he teases his fans about his movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He adds its prequel Shubh Mangal Saavdhan as the new password and the former one as the re – entered password (which will make many of us scratch our heads in confusion) in the picture.

Moreover, the actor also mentions that apart from passwords, there will be lots of love too in the movie which is another source of suspense for all the fans. Well, we will definitely wait for a few more days until the release of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saadhan’s trailer in order to gather more details about the same. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the movie also stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and others in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Hitesh Kewalya and is scheduled to be released on February 21, 2020.

