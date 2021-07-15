Ayushmann Khurrana shares Day 1 BTS PIC from the sets of ‘Doctor G’: Summers will be tough

Ayushmann Khurrana stars in Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s directorial ‘Gulabo Sitabo’. He acted alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the film for the first time. The venture ended up being one of the first big Hindi films direct to digital releases considering that theaters were shut in the wake of COVID 19. He received rave reviews for his performance and so did the narrative. Ayushmann is known to have been a star who does not shy away from participating in many production ventures. He has already shot for two of his upcoming films that belong to diverse genres including Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek.

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and shared the latest behind-the-scenes picture from his forthcoming venture Doctor G. Ayushmann is wearing a mask in the monochromatic picture and the mask has the title of the film written on it. Ayushmann will be collaborating for the first time with Rakul Preet on-screen. Along with the picture, Ayushmann penned a caption where he mentioned that this project will be his first film shoot in the middle of the pandemic. He wrote, “Day 1 #DoctorG This is the third film I’ll be shooting in the pandemic. But summers will be tough.” Ayushmann went ahead and praised the script of Doctor G wholeheartedly by writing, “One of the best scripts I’ve ever read.”

Take a look at the post:

Ayushmann had garnered immensely favorable critical reviews for ‘Article 15’. He has collaborated yet again with director Anubhav Sinha for ‘Anek’. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui on the other hand is directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who is known for directing films like ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Fitoor’, and ‘Rock On’ amongst others.

Also Read| Ayushmann Khurrana receives a warm welcome as he reaches Bhopal to kick off Doctor G shoot; PHOTOS

Share your comment ×