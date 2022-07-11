Ayushmann Khurrana shares drool-worthy PICS in a towel; Kartik Aaryan & Arjun Kapoor drop hilarious comments

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. He made his big Bollywood debut with the 2012 film, Vicky Donor opposite Yami Gautam in the lead. His acting skills have won millions of hearts through films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and more. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Khurrana, his wife Tahira Kashyap, and their kids Virajveer Khurrana, and Varushka Khurrana were spotted at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi as they jetted off for a family vacation.

A few hours back, on Monday, the actor surprised fans with his latest pictures from an unknown location. In it, the actor shared a glimpse of his hotel room and wore nothing but a towel. Khurrana also challenged his fans to guess where he is. Sharing the photos, the actor captioned them: "Where am I? Wrong answers only.” Fans also couldn’t help but remember Ranbir Kapoor’s famous towel scene from his debut film Saawariya. While netizens dropped hilarious comments. His industry friends also reacted to the post and Arjun Kapoor wrote: "Andheri." followed by a fire emoticon. Kartik Aaryan added: "Mere kamre mein." Siddhant Chaturvedi also commented: "Secs before the Saawariya drop."

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was recently seen in the action thriller Anek alongside J.D. Chakravarthy, Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra. Directed by Anubhav Sinha who also co-produced it with T-Series. Next, Ayushmann will be next seen in Doctor G, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles. It is scheduled to be released on 17 June 2022.

Apart from this, he also has An Action Hero in the pipeline and will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat. It is slated to release on December 2nd, 2022.

