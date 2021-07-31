Ayushmann Khurrana shares experience of composing ‘Kinni Soni’ song for wife Tahira Kashyap’s short film

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and shared the video of a lovely romantic song that he has written and composed along with his friend for wife Tahira Kashyap’s short film in the anthology titled ‘Feels Like Ishq’. He wrote in the caption, “Wrote and composed this butterflies inducing song with Sameer Kaushal and Gurpreet Saini for Tahira's lovely short film #QurantineCrush which comes under #FeelsLikeIshq.Loved collaborating with my college friends after so long. Felt like we were back in college during our late night jam sessions in Chandigarh winters," Ayushmann thanked Jonita Gandhi for the English vocals in the song.

Tahira Kashyap also took to her Instagram and shared a lovely note with the song. She wrote, “The song we were waiting for #kinnisoni..An integral part of my short #quaranteencrush that is a part of #feelslikeishq.This song really inspired me to create some magical moments between nimmi and Maninder on their terrace! Thank you @ayushmannk for giving me the song, thank you @s_a_m_k28 and @ghuggss for creating magic with it and thank you @jonitamusic for the mesmerising vocals, and thank you @gazaldhaliwal for this sweet script.”

On the work front, Ayushmann is currently shooting for Doctor G in Bhopal. Speaking about his experience with IANS, he had said previously, “For Doctor G, I'm fortunate to be visiting the heart of India and seeing it in its full glory. I'm shooting in Bhopal for the first time in my career and the city of lakes is a beautiful place. I'm bowled over by the warmth of the people and they have won my heart forever."

