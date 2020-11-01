  1. Home
Ayushmann Khurrana shares goofy pic, endearing anniversary wish for Tahira; Calls it '125 yrs of togetherness'

Ayushammn Khurrana penned an endearing note for wife Tahira Kashyap on their 12th wedding anniversary and took to social media to profess his love on social media.
36930 reads Mumbai Updated: November 1, 2020 10:42 am
Ayushmann Khurrana's 12th anniversary post for Tahira Kashyap.
Ayshmann Khurrana was feeling all the love on a Sunday morning as he shared a goofy yet super adorable picture with wife Tahira Kashyap. The reason for this was their 12th wedding anniversary which the couple celebrate today and to profess his love on social media, the actor penned a heartfelt caption for Tahira. Apart from the caption, it was the picture that melted our hearts. 

In the photo, Ayushmann can be seen taking Tahira on a piggy back ride, as they pose for the camera. While Ayushmann can be seen in his athleisure outfit, Tahir looks straight into the camera with her goofy smile on display while donning a pink sweatshirt. Sharing the picture, Ayushmann said that it seems like they are celebrating '125 years of togetherness'. 

He wrote, "Celebrating 125 years of togetherness. May be more. Coz I know that I know you from centuries and time immemorial. This bond can’t be limited to this lifetime. You’re my companion, lover, personal stand up comedian, life coach and above all my best friend. I want to grow old with you. I know it’ll be a lot of fun. Sigh. Happy anniversary @tahirakashyap Umm.." 

The post was flooded with wishes for the couple. Ayuhsmann's co-star Bhumi Pednekar dropped a heart emoji, whereas actor Angad Bedi wrote, "Happy anniversary to the beautiful couple. My fav you both @tahirakashyap @ayushmannk."

Check out Ayushmann's anniversary wish for wife Tahira: 

Here's wishing the couple many more years of togetherness!   

Anonymous 1 hour ago

best couple

