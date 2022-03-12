Ayushmann Khurrana shares his experience shooting 'An Action Hero' in London: Can't believe it's already over

Ayushmann Khurrana recently finished filming the London schedule of his upcoming film ‘An Action Hero’ and gave a sneak peek of his shoot diaries on the last day. Now, in an interview with a news agency, the actor shared his experience of shooting in London for Anirudh Iyer's directorial and said he had an exhilarating experience.

"This was the first time that I shot for a film in London and it has been an exhilarating experience! It's been an amazing leg in London and I can't believe how fast it's over already. I had a great time working with the entire cast and crew of the film and I'm eagerly looking forward to being back on the sets of An Action Hero again,” Ayushmann Khurrana told IANS.

The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions. The announcement of the movie was made in October last year. Sharing more, Aanand said that they concluded the first leg of ‘An Action Hero’ in London successfully and he is happy with the amount of work he achieved during the schedule. He even praised Ayushmann and Jaideep saying that they have done a great job.

Apart from ‘An Action Hero’, Ayushmann also has Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh wherein he will be seen playing the role of a male gynecologist, and Anek which happens to be a political thriller by Anubhav Sinha, in the pipeline.

