Ayushmann Khurrana shares a perfect portrait of his Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan family and it is beautiful

After winning hearts with the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, Ayushmann Khurrana shares a stunning picture from the sets of the movie.

Ever since the makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan dropped in an interesting trailer of the movie, this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has continuously made the headlines. From the Vicky Donor star’s nose piercing to his much talked about lip lock with co-star Jitendra Kumar and the intriguing storyline revolving around the LGBTQ community, everything about the movie has piqued the audience’s interest in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. And while the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, Ayushmann has shared a beautiful still from the sets and we can’t stop gushing over it.

The picture shared by Ayushmann was a family portrait wherein every member of his onscreen family from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan family was posing together for the camera. This post featured the Dream Girl star with Jitendra, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Pankhuri Awasthy, Maanvi Gagroo etc. Interestingly, while Ayushmann was all smiles in the pictures, one can’t miss out the tense expression on Gajraj and Jitendra’s face. In the caption, the Bala star wrote, “A family that poses together, slays together! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan.”

Take a look at the family picture of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan:

Meanwhile, Ayushmann has also expressed his gratitude towards fans for showering love on the trailer. Talking about the movie, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan happens to be the much talked about sequel to his 2017 release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Interestingly, the movie will also mark Ayushmann’s second collaboration with his Badhaai Ho co-stars Gajraj and Neena. Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

