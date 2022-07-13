Ayushmann Khurrana shares PIC of the buck moon, ‘brightest moon of 2022’ from Europe vacay; PICS

Ayushmann Khurrana recently received critical acclamation for essaying the role of undercover agent Joshua in Anubhav Sinha directorial Anek. However, he has taken off for a vacation with his family that was long overdue. The actor followed the footsteps of his contemporaries from Bollywood and has taken a trip to Europe, along with wife Tahira Kashyap, and kids Virajveer and Varushka. Now, it appears that the Vicky Donor actor is spending some quality time and relaxing as he was enjoying the view of the brightest moon of 2022.

Just a while ago, he took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of him in which he is seen staring at the moon. Meanwhile, he captioned the post: “What did I just see?” However, he shared another story in which we can see the beautiful picture of a moon. Khurrana captioned it as, “The buck moon. The brightest moon of 2022.”

Have a look at Ayushmann’s posts:

Recently, the actor had also shared a shirtless photo of himself standing by the balcony, thereby sending the internet abuzz. Not only fans but a slew of prominent celebs including Kartik Aaryan reacted to his post. Sharing the photos, the actor captioned them: "Where am I? Wrong answers only.” Fans also couldn’t help but remember Ranbir Kapoor’s famous towel scene from his debut film Saawariya. Flaunting his muscular physique, Khurrana decided to play a fun game with his followers. While netizens dropped hilarious comments. His industry friends also reacted to the post and Arjun Kapoor wrote: "Andheri." followed by a fire emoticon. Kartik Aaryan added: "Mere kamre mein." Siddhant Chaturvedi also commented: "Secs before the Saawariya drop."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in Doctor G, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles. It is scheduled to be released on 17 June 2022. Apart from this, he also has An Action Hero in the pipeline and will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat. It is slated to release on December 2nd, 2022.