Ayushmann Khurrana shares PIC from his Europe trip; Says 'Back in the bay but mentally still on vacay'

Ayushmann Khurrana recently received critical acclamation for essaying the role of undercover agent Joshua in Anubhav Sinha directorial Anek. However, the actor is missing his Europe trip he had recently taken with wife Tahira Kashyap, and kids Virajveer and Varushka. The 37-year-old actor Sunday night shared a pic from his trip and captioned it as, “Back in the bay. But mentally still on a vacay.” He had returned to India but his mind is still somewhere in Europe. Well, it happens with all of us when we return from a vacation.

Meanwhile, in the picture, Ayushmann and his family is seen posing in style. Ayushmann donned a white T-shirt and paired it with blue jeans, while Tahira wore a brown sweatshirt teamed up with a mini skirt. Their children also looked uber cool as they posed for the camera in swag.

Have a look at Ayushmann’s post:

The actor had taken off for a vacation with his family that was long overdue. He had followed the footsteps of his contemporaries from Bollywood and has taken a trip to Europe. On his vacation, he had shared a shirtless photo of himself standing by the balcony, thereby sending the internet abuzz. Not only fans but a slew of prominent celebs including Kartik Aaryan reacted to his post. Sharing the photos, the actor captioned them: "Where am I? Wrong answers only.” Fans also couldn’t help but remember Ranbir Kapoor’s famous towel scene from his debut film Saawariya. Flaunting his muscular physique, Khurrana decided to play a fun game with his followers. While netizens dropped hilarious comments. His industry friends also reacted to the post and Arjun Kapoor wrote: "Andheri." followed by a fire emoticon. Kartik Aaryan added: "Mere kamre mein." Siddhant Chaturvedi also commented: "Secs before the Saawariya drop."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in Doctor G, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles. It is scheduled to be released on 17 June 2022. Apart from this, he also has An Action Hero in the pipeline and will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat. It is slated to release on December 2nd, 2022.