  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana shares a post revealing he misses performing live shows

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana misses performing live, and says he also misses touching the hands of fans at gigs.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: December 16, 2020 04:00 pm
Ayushmann Khurrana shares a post revealing he misses performing live showsAyushmann Khurrana shares a post revealing he misses performing live shows
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The actor has posted a picture from one of his past gigs on Instagram to share how much he misses performing live.

"I miss the stage. I miss people screaming at my gigs. I miss touching the hands of the crowd. I miss being part of the crowd of a local artiste's gig somewhere in Eastern Europe. I miss being missed when I get late for my concert," he wrote with the image.

Ayushmann's friends and fans loved the post, and started commenting. Actor Rajkummar Rao dropped a heart emoji, while actress Maanvi Gagroo wrote: "What a pic AK."

The actor is currently busy shooting Abhishek Kapoor's "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" in Chandigarh. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor. In the romantic movie, Ayushmann will play a cross-functional athlete. The film is expected to release next year.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana confirms he has started his physical transformation for Abhishek Kapoor's next

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

You may like these
When Tahira Kashyap confessed that she was sure Ayushmann Khurrana would never become an actor
Ayushmann Khurrana misses his 'warm human' Tahira Kashyap; Her reply is glimpse of their 'cheesy' romance
Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira feels 'vella' but actor is love struck, fans go gaga over his cute comment
Diwali 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana on celebrating with Tahira: Apni Sagi biwi se social distancing kar raha hoon
Karwa Chauth 2020: Tahira Kashyap resorts to facetiming as she celebrates in Ayushmann Khurrana's absence
Tahira Kashyap is 'proud' of Ayushmann Khurrana as he makes it to Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2020