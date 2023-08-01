Ayushmann Khurrana showers praise on Ranveer Singh, Tota Roy Chowdhary’s Dola Re Dola sequence in RRKPK

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of the much-awaited Dream Girl 2 co-starring Ananya Panday. The trailer of the film was released today, August 1. It has been receiving immense praise from fans on social media for its unique storytelling and a sneak peek at Ayushmann becoming a woman called Pooja to showcase his talent. The makers of the film held a trailer launch event in Mumbai where Ayushmann and Ananya were present. The 38-year-old actor opened up about toxic masculinity, and judgments of society while praising Ranveer Singh, Tota Roy Chowdhary’s Dola Re Dola sequence in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ayushmann Khurrana praises Ranveer Singh, Tota Roy Chowdhary’s Dola Re Dola sequence in RRKPK

During the trailer launch event of the upcoming Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about his unique character Pooja. It breaks the image of toxic masculinity and eases the typical social norms.

Taking the example of Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Chowdhary's Dola Re Dola sequence in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ayushmann said that this particular sequence has broken the line of "toxic masculinity" as the actors made classical dance steps.

Praising the actors, Ayushmann said, "Main toxic masculinity pe kataksh karte aaya hu. I'm glad Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is doing well and toxic masculinity ko lekar unhone humare liye ek ground set kar diya hai. Hum usko ek next level pe lekar ja rahe hai 25 August ko. So it's fun and good to see people accepting these kinds of films on social causes. It’s not just the messaging in the film, it’s more fun. Of course, humesha inspiration milti hai."

He further added, "Actors like Kamal Haasan (Chachi 420) or Govinda (Aunty No 1) and even Kishore ji has portrayed such role. Time to time, actors have got a chance to play characters like these. I am glad that I got the opportunity."

Speaking about the trailer of Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen portraying the character of Karam, who belongs to a small-town Mathura. He struggles to showcase his talent to the world as life is not taking him seriously. Thinking of how to use his unique talent of singing in a female voice, Karam becomes Pooja. On the other hand, he is in love with a girl (Ananya Panday) whose father wants to see her settled in her life.

Meanwhile, Raaj Shaandilya's directorial Dream Girl 2 is all set to release on August 25, 2023.

