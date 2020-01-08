Ayushmann Khurrana on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s relevance: I believe India is ready for LGBTQ love story

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up to bring forth a gay character in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In a recent chat, Ayushmann shared why the film is much more relevant in today’s time.

Ayushmann Khurrana can be rightly called the flagbearer of off-beat subject films in Bollywood. Right from his debut in Vicky Donor, Ayushmann has taken it upon himself to bring different kinds of content for audiences and help in opening up the mindsets of people. With his next comedy, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Khurrana is attempting something that has been recently legalized in India by the apex court of the country, the Supreme Court. Recently, the apex court legalized same-sex marriages in the country.

In a recent chat with Mumbai Mirror, Ayushmann spoke up about the relevance of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in current times. The Andhadhun actor revealed the timing of doing a film based on the LGBTQ love story is correct. Ayushmann mentioned that the Supreme Court has legalized same-sex relationships and that he believes country is ready for a film based on the same subject. With this, Ayushmann also shared that he is happy to create a space for himself in terms of the films he does.

Ayushmann said, “The timing couldn’t be more perfect. I believe that India is ready for that character and that kind of cinema. The Supreme Court has legalised same-sex relationships and this is the right time for a love story on the LGBTQ community. Everyone aspires to create a certain space for themselves, and this is mine. It started with Vicky Donor and I am proud to own this space.”

The Andhadhun actor also recently was at the National Film Award ceremony where he joined Vicky Kaushal to receive his recognition for Best Actor 2019. Ayushmann had penned his feelings via a poem and was elated to get the same. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was wrapped a few months weeks back and will star Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Pankhuri Awasthy, Jitendra Kumar. The film has been shot in Varanasi and is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to release on February 21, 2020.

