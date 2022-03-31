Ayushmann Khurrana, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others grace Grazia Millennial Awards; PICS

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kartik Aaryan, and others were at their stylish best as they walked the red carpet at the Grazia Millenial Awards in Mumbai on Thursday. The lavish event welcomed guests who have exhibited exceptional talent in their field.

In the photographs, Ayushmann Khurrana was seen dressed in a three-piece blue suit. The actor was accompanied by his brother Aparshakti Khurana at the grand event. The actor made heads turn as he was seen dressed in semi-formal attire. Aparshakti donned a white blazer with a grey t-shirt inside. He teamed it up with white trousers. The actor sealed his look with blue-toned shoes. Apart from Ayushmann and Aparshakti, the paparazzi spotted Siddhant Chaturvedi at the event who exuded old school charm. He was seen donning grey pants with a dull blue blazer. Even, Kartik Aaryan arrived at Grazia Millennial Awards event. He stole the hearts in a white blazer and bow.

Take a look:

On the work front, Ayushmann has a stellar lineup of films in 2022. He will be next seen in Anek, Doctor G, and Action Hero. Whereas, Siddhant has Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. Talking about Kartik, he has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline including Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 with Kiara Advani and Shehzada, the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, opposite Kriti Sanon.

