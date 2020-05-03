I For India: Ayushmann Khurrana sings 'Pani Da Rang; Kartik Aaryan ditches monologues & shares strong message

I For India concert has witnessed the coming together of some of the most popular Indian celebrities online. In the midst of all this, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan have something important to share with their fans.

One of the largest online concerts has been organized on Facebook to help those affected by the Coronavirus pandemic as well as the indefinite lockdown that has been announced across India. More than 85 global as well as Indian celebrities have participated in the huge concert which began at 7.30 pm on May 3, 2020. The concert started off with note filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s introductory speech followed by ’s poem, and Kirran Rao’s song and so on.

The King of Monologues, Kartik Aaryan is among the many celebs who have participated in I For India concert. However, he did not deliver any of his regular monologues but sent a very strong message on the current situation which has specifically affected certain particular sections of the society including daily wage workers. The actor also urged everyone to donate for the greater good of these people, the main motive for which the online concert has been held.

Ayushmann Khurrana, on the other hand, started off by reciting a beautiful poem which is related to the current situation faced by the entire world. Post that, the Dream Girl actor sang one of his most popular songs – Pani Da Rang thereby mesmerizing everyone with his melodious voice. Prior to this, many other celebs including , , , Papon, Shreya Ghoshal, etc. also came online and did their bit to contribute to the online platform.

Credits :Facebook

