Ayushmann Khurrana snaps an adorable pic of brother Aparshakti & wife Aakriti's baby shower celebration

The latest Bollywood celeb to soon join the mum and dad club will be Aparshakti Khurrana. The actor recently announced that he is expecting his first child with wife Aakriti Ahuja and looks like celebrations are already in order. Over the weekend, the couple threw a baby shower bash and were surrounded by their closest family and friends as well as some others who joined virtually.

Aparshakti's brother and actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a glimpse of the same on Instagram. The 'Article 15' actor snapped up a picture of his wife Tahira Kashyap clicking a photo of Aparshakti and Aakriti. Tagging his brother and sister-in-law, Ayushmann captioned the photo, "Baby shower scenes." Meanwhile, Tahira Kashyap snapped a closeup shot of the much in love couple.

For the baby shower celebrations, the couple cut a cute little green and golden coloured cake. The backdrop was full of white balloons and Aakirti looked pretty in a floral headband.

Take a look at their photos below:

On Instagram, Aparshakti also shared several photos and videos from the baby shower bash. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Aparshakti opened up on embracing parenthood. He said, "I am yet to experience parenthood in its entirety but yes I do feel a sense of responsibility to become a better person for my child." He has already started taking tips from his father, brother Ayushmann and other dad's around him.

