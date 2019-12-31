Ayushmann Khurrana spends time with Tahira Kashyap on the last day of 2019; See pic

In the selfie, Ayushmann is wearing a white t-shirt and a red headband on his forehead while Tahira is donning a black Adidas sling top.

The year 2019 has indeed been a great one for actor Ayushmann Khurrana. From winning the National Award to giving back to back hit films, the actor is soaring high on success. No wonder the actor has a great fan following. He is quite active on social media. From updating about his shooting schedules to his daily life, the actor shares the titbit of his life. While he celebrated Christmas with wife Tahira Kashyap in the Bahamas, the actor also plans to ring in the New Year with his family.

Recently, Ayushmann took his daughter Varushka to her first-ever concert of Jonas Brothers in the Bahamas and bumped into there. He has shared some amazing videos on his Instagram story. Not only this, Ayushmann even shared a picture with his wife Tahira Kashyap. The Bala actor captioned the selfie as, "Last day of 2019." In the selfie, Ayushmann is wearing a white t-shirt and a red headband on his forehead while Tahira is donning a black Adidas sling top.

Check out the picture here:

The actor is having a gala time in the Bahamas and his photos are proof. On the work front, Ayushmann recently wrapped up the schedule of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen playing a gay character and will bring to life a homosexual love story on the big screen. The film reunites Badhaai Ho actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. For the other male lead, Jitendra Kumar was roped in and Pankhuri Awasthy will also play a pivotal role in the film. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

