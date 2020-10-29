Ayushmann Khurrana sports a cute pony as he poses with fan art; Is this his look for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui?

Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to share a photo of himself as he struck a pose with fan-made artwork. However, it was his new hairstyle that caught our attention and left us wondering if this is his new look for Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana finally returned to work after months of staying off set with a new film titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor. The film is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and the shoot is in progress currently in Chandigarh. Amid this, the AndhaDhun actor keeps dropping glimpses from the sets and leaves fans intrigued. However, now, Ayushmann shared a photo of himself flaunting a completely new and swanky hairstyle and that has fans wondering if it is his look for the upcoming romantic film.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ayushmann shared a photo in which he could be seen holding a fan-made artwork of him in his hands. The Dreamgirl star looked humbled on receiving the sweet gift from one of his fans and flaunted the same in the photo. However, one could not help but notice his cute ponytail. The actor was seen clad in a casual white tee with a black jacket and matching pants in the photo.

As Ayushmann smiled and looked below, fans were left in complete awe of his new look with a pony. The actor thanked his fan who sent him a portrait as a gift.

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's photo:

Meanwhile, recently, Ayushmann and Vaani took to social media to announce the title of their romantic film with director Abhishek Kapoor. The film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, is being shot in Ayushmann's hometown and the actors often share photos from the sets of the film. For the role, Ayushmann has undergone a physical transformation and has bulked up for it. It is being touted as a progressive love story and is said to be slated for release next year.

