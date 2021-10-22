Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Anek' to release on March 31, 2022

Friday began on an exciting note for Ayushmann Khurrana and his fans as he announced the release date for his film 'Anek' on social media. Directed by Anubhav Sinha and backed by Bhushan Kumar, Anek starring Ayushmann Khurrana is touted to be a political thriller. The film is all set to hit the screens next year on March 31. Ayushmann took to social media on Friday to pen a note with a still of himself from the film.

Ayushmann wrote, "Thrilled to reunite with @anubhavsinhaa for a character that pushed me out of my comfort zone & with #BhushanKumar as a support system, #Anek will usher in a different language of cinema. Mark the date for this socio-political thriller: 31.03.2022." Touted to be a slick spy thriller, set against the geo-political backdrop of Northeast India, the film's budget is estimated to be at a whopping number making it the costliest project ever for director Anubhav Sinha.

Talking about Anek, in a statement, Ayushmann spoke about his excitement for the film. He said, "It’s only once in a while that an actor comes across a story that makes him jump out of his comfort zone. While I have always backed novel stories, Anek pushed me to perform with a renewed zest. It’s the kind of script that drives a person to give it your all. I am so proud that we’ve made a film like this and even more fortunate that I got the chance to headline it. It’s the kind of new age cinema that I believe in and I am thankful to Anubhav Sir for choosing me to tell this special story and Bhushan Sir to be the support system we needed in our journey. Seeing our passion project go out to the world is so heartening."

Talking about the release date, Sinha says, "It was a challenging film to write and a difficult one to make. We shot it in rough terrain but what makes it special is that the takeaway was so gratifying. It was a delight to work with Ayushmann again who with his depiction of Joshua breathed life into the story. I couldn't have asked for a more generous and supportive collaborator than Bhushan Kumar, who was by my side through it all. It’s a film that has our soul in it. I can’t wait to send it to the audience."

Bhushan Kumar added, "It takes a true visionary to make a film like Anek. It’s a project I am incredibly proud to be a part of. Filmmaking is truly a celebration of diverse, spirited voices and I am glad we found a story like Anek to tell which will set a new benchmark.” Talking about Ayushmann Khurrana, he adds, “Ayushmann is the ideal choice to play the lead because of his unmatched acting calibre. With a National Award under his belt, he has also proved to be an immensely bankable star and we are thrilled that he is part of an ambitious project like Anek. In fact, I am delighted to team up once again with Anubhav and Ayushmann after our successful endeavours in the past. We are confident of the film we have made and can’t wait for the audience to savour it."

Anek, jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks., is all set to release on 31st March 2022.

Also Read|Ayushmann Khurrana drops intriguing first look as Joshua from Anubhav Sinha's film 'Anek'; See PHOTOS