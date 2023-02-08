Ayushmann Khurrana, Suniel Shetty, Ahan turn up glam at Ramesh Taurani’s daughter’s wedding reception: PICS

Raveena Taurani, the daughter of renowned film producer Ramesh Taurani tied the knot with Apoorva Kumar in an intimate wedding ceremony that was held recently. Later, the senior producer hosted a grand wedding reception for the newly-weds in Mumbai, on February 7, Tuesday. The reception, which was a star-studded event, was attended by some of the most popular faces of Bollywood including Ayushmann Khurrana , Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharvari Wagh, Huma Qureshi, and many others.

The National award-winning actor, who attended Raveena Taurani's wedding reception, looked stylish in a white blazer which he paired with a matching white shirt and a pair of jet black trousers. Ayushmann Khurrana gave out major retro vibes in his oversized glasses. He completed his look with a pair of black sneakers. Suniel Shetty, the senior actor once again proved he can still give the youngsters a run for their money, with his stylish look at the reception. The popular star opted for an all-black suit and trousers, which he paired with a pair of transparent glasses, black shoes, and a statement watch. Ahan Shetty, on the other hand, twinned his dear father in a black jacket and matching trousers, which he paired with a white shirt.

Check out the pictures below: