Ayushmann Khurrana, Swara Bhasker, Madhuri Dixit & others express shock & anguish over Balrampur incident

The entire country is in a state of shock after having heard about the horrific incidents of Hathras and Balrampur. Numerous Bollywood celebs have now reacted to the same.

Graphic Content Trigger Warning

The Hathras incident left the entire country in deep shock. What’s saddening is that the young women passed away sometime back. She was attacked and gang-raped by a group of men on 14th September. The victim was then admitted to a hospital in Delhi but later succumbed to her injuries. The cops have arrested the accused and people have asked for strict punishment for them. However, the country woke up to get yet another rude shock after the Balrampur incident.

A 22-year old college going girl was raped and brutalized. Numerous Bollywood celebs have reacted to this piece of news and condemned the horrific incident. Among them is Ayushmann Khurrana who has stated that he is shocked, shattered, and devastated upon knowing the same. The actor calls it inhuman and barbaric while demanding the most severe punishment for the guilty. Swara Bhasker, on the other hand, has called for a peaceful protest to condemn the incidents in Delhi on 2nd October.

Riteish Deshmukh also expressed his shock and anguish on the entire matter. The actor asked for shooting the guilty publicly by lining them up. He further added that they should fear the law and dreadful punishment. Apart from that, Shruti Seth mentioned the recent incidents of Hathras, Balrampur, Bulandshahr, and Azamgarh along with the hashtag #NoCountryforWomen. has also said that she is at a loss of words after having heard about the incidents of Hathras and Balrampur.

Hathras - 20 year old

Balrampur - 22 year old

Bulandshahr - 14 year old

Azamgarh - 8 year old Another day in #UttarPradesh #NoCountryForWomen — Shruti Seth (SethShruti) October 1, 2020

I'm at an utter loss of words hearing about the #Hathras & #Balrampur incidents. I pray for the bereaved families & hope that our authorities take strict action. The culprits need to be brought to justice with swift legal proceedings & save the families prolonged trauma.

(1/3) — Madhuri Dixit Nene (MadhuriDixit) October 1, 2020

Unfortunately in our society, the children & women are vulnerable to such heinous incidents. We along with the authorities need to start a dialogue to take meaningful & constructive steps to stop this for once & all.

(2/3) — Madhuri Dixit Nene (MadhuriDixit) October 1, 2020

Now is the time to collectively put all the words into action and not let another one of our sisters/daughters/mothers fall victim to these crimes. (3/3) — Madhuri Dixit Nene (MadhuriDixit) October 1, 2020

