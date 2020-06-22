Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu and others pen sweet birthday notes for Anubhav Sinha and shower love on him

As Anubhav Sinha turned a year older today, celebrities inundated him with sweet birthday wishes on social media

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is known to have given some amazing movies and his movies never fail to impress the audience. Not just he manages to connect with his audience, the filmmaker is also known to share a great bond with his actors as well. So, when Anubhav turned a year old, he was showered with immense love for the colleagues on social media. From Ayushmann Khurrana to , several celebrities took to Instagram to pen sweet birthday notes for the renowned filmmaker.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who had worked with Anubhav highly acclaimed Article 15, shared a picture of himself with the filmmaker from the sets of the movie. In the caption, the Vicky Donor actor expressed his gratitude towards Anubhav Sinha for Article 15. “Happy bday @anubhavsinhaa sir! Thank you for #Article15. I look forward to some more legendary stuff this year,” he wrote. On the other hand, Taapsee, who is elated to collaborate with Anubhav in Thappad, posted a heartwarming picture with him and wrote, “Happy birthday to the sassiest one out of the lot! @anubhavsinhaa.”

Sayani Gupta, who was also seen in Article 15, wrote, “Happy birthday @anubhavsinhaa. The biggest heart and the sharpest brain! I love you papa bear! Thank you for gifting me Gaura and coming in my life!”

Check out celebrity birthday wishes for Anubhav Sinha:

Talking about the work front, Anubhav will, reportedly, be collaborating with Ayushmann once again for his upcoming, yet to be titled action thriller. The movie will mark the filmmaker’s second collaboration with the Andhadhun star.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana to begin shooting for Anubhav Sinha’s action thriller next month? DEETS Inside

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×