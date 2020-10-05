Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika’s Andhadhun clocks 2 years; Here’s why the crime thriller is a must watch

Today, as Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu starrer Andhadhun clocks 2 years, we rounded up a series of reasons as to why the film is one of Bollywood’s best black comedy crime thriller. Read on!

Today, as Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte starrer Andhadhun clocks 2 years, we bring you reasons as to why the film is Bollywood’s best black comedy crime thriller. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun narrates the story of a blind piano player who unwittingly becomes embroiled in the murder of a former film actor. The film won three National Awards - Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best Actor for Khurrana, and Best Screenplay and the film grossed over ₹4.56 billion (US$64 million) at the worldwide box office.﻿

For all those who don’t know, ﻿Andhadhun was inspired from a short film titled ‘Shoot the piano player’ which was a murder mystery. Now since most of us are working from home amid the Coronavirus pandemic, we bring you reasons as to why should you watch Andhadhun again and for those who haven’t watched it even once, please watch it asap!

Ayushmann Khurrana

There is no denying that Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor par excellence and as much as we loved him in the role of a sperm donor in Vicky Donor and as Pooja in Dream Girl, we equally loved him as a blind piano player in Andhadhun. In the film, Ayushmann plays a talented pianist by the name of Akash, who somehow finds himself embroiled in a murder.

Dialogues

Besides the direction, and screenplay, the dialogues of the film are something that continue to resonate with us. From “Kala aadmi ko bahut kuch deti hai ... lekin TDS bhi poora kaat leti hai,” to “Kuch cheezein adhoori hone ki wajah se hi toh poori hoti hai” to others, the dialogues of the film deserve an applause

Genre

The black comedy genre is something that has not been explored much in Indian cinema but Raghavan’s Andhadhun kept the audience on the edge of their seat and delivered a blockbuster film.

Tabu

We all know that Tabu is an amazing actor and Andhadhun proved she is the best in the business. In the film, Tabu plays the character called Simi, wife of yesteryear movie star Anil Dhawan (Pramod Sinha), who still seems to be hung up on his glorious past. But what is interesting is that Simi’s character is much more than just being a trophy wife of a forgotten star.

Songs

The film celebrates the golden years of music as the film features songs created by some of the most decorated artists of India like Kishore Kumar and R.D Burman. Also, we see the instrumental version of the tunes of musical tv shows like Chhaya Geet and Chitrahaar playing in the film.

Ending of the film

Andhadhun was one film that started a debate courtesy its cliffhanger ending. Let’s admit, most of the Bollywood films are such that we get enough clues throughout the film about the climax. However, Andhadhun’s climax was such that cinegoers had their own interpretation and till date, continue to debate the ending of the film

