Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira contribute to Maharashtra CM Relief Fund amid COVID 19: We can look to do our best

Over the past few weeks, India has witnessed a deadly second wave of COVID 19 and every day, the cases are increasing. Amid this, the resources have been limited and celebs are also stepping up with the public to help those in need. Now, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have gone ahead to offer support to all by contributing to the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund amid the hour of need as the COVID 19 cases are on the rise in the state and nation.Â

In a statement, Ayushmann and Tahira wrote, "We have been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken our hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis. Today, again, this pandemic asks us to show fortitude, resilience and mutual support. People, across India, have stepped forward to do as much as possible for each other and Tahira and I thank each and every individual who has inspired us to do more. We have been constantly doing our bit to help as many people as possible and have now contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund in this hour of need. This is the time when we should come together as a community and care for each other. People need as much as possible and we can all look to do our bit as we deem fit. Tahira and Ayushmann."

The couple put out a statement and urged everyone to do their bit amid the pandemic. Further, Ayushmann and Tahira thanked everyone who had been working and helping out amid the hour of need. Over the past few weeks, several restrictions had been imposed in Maharashtra to curb the spread of COVID 19 and many celebs came forward to amplify the resources and needs of people on social media.Â

Amid the hour of need, apart from Ayushmann and Tahira, also came forward and restarted his food trucks to distribute food packets among the frontline workers in Mumbai. Recently, also came forward to contribute to Gautam Gambhir's foundation to help in the fight against COVID 19 in Delhi. Amid the surge in cases, many stars like , , , Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar and many more have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need.

