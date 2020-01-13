Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti shell out family goals as they pose for a happy picture

Aparshakti has shared a picture in which he with Ayushmann, Tahira Kashyap, Varushka, Virajveer and their parents are celebrating Virajveer's birthday which was on 2nd January.

After mesmerizing us with his back to back hit films in 2018 and 2019- Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for another set of amazing movies this year. The actor has Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo. The actor is known for selecting offbeat subject films wherein he leaves no stone unturned in showcasing his acting prowess. Ayushmann is quite active on social media. From some hilarious posts to his family posts, the actor has been sharing the titbit of his life with his fans.

Recently, we came across a picture posted by Ayushmann's brother and actor Aparshakti Khurana. Apar has shared a few days an old picture in which he with Ayushmann, Tahira Kashyap, Varushka, Virajveer and their parents are celebrating Virajveer's birthday which was on 2nd January. The family was posing for the camera with a backdrop of "Happy Birthday Virajveer". Sharing this family picture, Apar wrote, "Whenever I see all of us in one frame, I feel so blessed #Family @indrani.s.dey." Ayushmann is very close to his family and this picture proves that.

Check out Aparshakti Khurana's post here:

Recently, the actor was spotted at the airport with his parents. Ayushmann was donning a black t-shirt with multi-coloured jacket and blue denim. He paired his look with white sport sneakers and his charm. The actor was holding his mother and father while entering the airport. The three looked too cute together.

On the work front, Ayushmann's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and others in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Hitesh Kewalya and is scheduled to be released on February 21, 2020.

