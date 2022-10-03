Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap extend best wishes to Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal on latter’s wedding day

The day has arrived! Bollywood actors, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who created a buzz in B-Town with their relationship goals, are all set to tie a knot today. The wedding ceremonies have been going on for almost a week now and fans can’t keep calm waiting to see the first pictures of Richa and Ali Fazal after the wedding.

Amidst all of these developments, Bollywood celebrities continue to shower their love and blessings to Richa and Ali Fazal. Today, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wifey Tahira Kashyap Khurrana penned down a special message for the soon-to-be newlyweds and we are loving it.