Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap extend best wishes to Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal on latter’s wedding day
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to get married today. Here is how Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap greeted the soon-to-be newlyweds.
The day has arrived! Bollywood actors, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who created a buzz in B-Town with their relationship goals, are all set to tie a knot today. The wedding ceremonies have been going on for almost a week now and fans can’t keep calm waiting to see the first pictures of Richa and Ali Fazal after the wedding.
Amidst all of these developments, Bollywood celebrities continue to shower their love and blessings to Richa and Ali Fazal. Today, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wifey Tahira Kashyap Khurrana penned down a special message for the soon-to-be newlyweds and we are loving it.
Tahira wrote, “Congratulations you both. Lots of love and happiness always @richachadha @alifazal9” and attached a red heart emoji along with it. Ayushmann wrote, “Congratulations,” along with a heart emoji.
Minutes after receiving the wishes, Ali Fazal thanked the power couple, Ayushmann and Tahira for their best wishes.
Meanwhile, Pinkvilla earlier reported that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie a knot on October 4 in the national capital in a grandeur way. We are waiting for the wedding pictures to be out soon. Hoping for the best for the couple in their life ahead!
