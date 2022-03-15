Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap mark 21 yrs of memories as she wishes him 'happy dating anniversary'.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood and often dish out couple goals on social media. On Tuesday, the author and filmmaker shared a sweet post for her husband as she reminisced their dating days. For the unversed, Tahira and Ayushmann have been together since their early 20s and tied the knot in 2008.

However, if you're wondering if it was their anniversary, it wasn't. The couple were in fact celebrating their dating anniversary and even cut a cake to mark the special occasion. Tahira took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with Ayushmann as she planted a kiss on his cheek.

Sharing the picture, Tahira wrote, "21 years of creating memories And we still fight and love like how it was in 2001! @ayushmannk only you bring out the best in me even in the most testing situation! Umm forever #happydatinganniversary."

Take a look at Tahira's post:

The sweet Instagram post won a lot of hearts as Aparshakti Khurrana, Dia Mirza and Surveen Chawla dropped a string of heart emojis in the comments section. Whereas, actor Manav Vij wrote, " balle and wish u all the happiness— maalik chardi kalan vich rakhe jodi nu — salamat raho - abaad raho."

Ayushmann also dropped a sweet video with Tahira and his gang as he shared glimpses from their Ranthambore trip. "It’s our dating anniversary @tahirakashyap And also it was @sukriti_vk’s birthday yesterday. And we had the best time with our friends from childhood with whom we became the goofiest beasts in Ranthambore. The animals were happy to spot us," the actor wrote. Click here to watch Ayushmann's video.

Tahira and Ayushmann tied the knot in 2008 and are doting parents to two children - daughter Virushka and son Virajveer.

