Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap revisit their college photo from 2003: Days of constant butterflies

Sharing the photo on social media, Ayushmann Khurrana adorably remarked that he was such a dork as he stands next to wife Tahira Kashyap in the throwback photo.

Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap's adorable love story is well-documented. The college lovers turned husband and wife are much loved on social media and it is a delight for fans every time they share a throwback photo. On Sunday, Ayushmann and Tahira took to Instagram to share a picture from their college days which they seemed to have stumbled upon. In the photo, which dates back to 2003, shows the college lovebirds posing for a candid photo.

While Ayushmann can be seen sporting a cross sling body bag, Tahira can be seen holding a CD. Sharing the photo on his Instagram Story, Ayushmann adorably remarked, "Circa 2003. College days. Sigh. Was such a dork." Whereas, Tahira shared the picture on her Instagram and reminisced the good ol' days.

She captioned the photo, "The days of red eyes, CD’s, collarbones, self stylised fringes ( called flicks back then), never ending giggles and constant butterflies in the stomach! #college #theatre #collegelife @manisha.pande @ayushmannk."

Check it out:

Earlier this year in March, Ayushmann had fondly shared with his fans on his proposal to Tahira. Sharing a photo of Tahira, he had written, " It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings to her over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm."

Well, Ayushmann and Tahira definitely make us believe in the magic of love.

