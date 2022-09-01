Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap’s kids make clay Ganpati idols at home; Actor wishes to join too

Bollywood stars are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with great pomp and enthusiasm this year, and we have been getting glimpses of their celebrations through social media. Bollywood stars such as Kartik Aaryan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonali Bendre, Genelia D’Souza, Tusshar Kapoor, and many others gave fans a sneak peek at how they are celebrating this auspicious festival this year. Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently filming for his upcoming film Dream Girl 2, couldn’t be with his family for Ganesh celebrations this year, but joined them virtually!

Just yesterday, Tahira Kashyap shared a video on her Instagram handle, which shows their kids making a Ganpati idol using clay, while Tahira assisted them. Tahira can be seen adding the finishing touches to the beautiful idol, and we gotta say, we’re impressed! Sharing the video, Tahira wrote, “Our first time! Sharing the happiness and cuteness of Ganeshji with you all! Spreading love all around #happyganeshchaturthi.” Soon, adorable comments started pouring in, and while Richa Chadha dropped a heart emoji, Sameera Reddy wrote, “This is so lovely.”

Ayushmann also shared this video on his Instagram story, and wrote, “Wish I was there too.” The next Instagram story showed him being virtually present for the Ganesh arti. Sharing a screenshot of the video call, Ayushmann wrote, “But I was there.” Take a look!

Ayushmann is currently in Mathura shooting for Dream Girl 2 along with Ananya Panday. This film marks Ananya and Ayushmann's first on-screen collaboration together. Pinkvilla also exclusively reported that Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa have joined the cast of the film, and have pivotal roles.

Just a few days ago, Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana shared a reel on Instagram wherein they were seen celebrating Team India’s victory. Sharing the video, they wrote, “Jeet gaya India!!!!”

Apart from Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G and Anirudh Iyer’s An Action Hero.

