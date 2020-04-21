Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap’s special gesture for daughter Varushka’s birthday will make you scream wow

As Ayushmann Khurrana’s daughter turned six today, he along with his wife Tahira chose to celebrate in a special way

This ongoing (and extended) lockdown might have locked up in our houses but it has also given us the golden opportunity of enjoying little moments with our families. In this lockdown, birthday celebrations have certainly turned out to be a low key affair. However, not for Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s daughter Varushka who turned six today. Interestingly, the power couple, who has been practising self quarantine these days, planned to make their princess’ day special with their heart-warming gesture.

Ayushmann and Tahira decided to throw a small party for Varushka at their residence. And while everything is shut during the ongoing lockdown, the duo decided to decorate the house with the stationary available at the home. Tahira brought her kids together and was seen preparing for the decorations together, honing their creative skills and also enjoying every bit of it. Their preparations included painting paper fans, creating streamers from newspapers, making banner for Varushka along with confetti. Interestingly, while Tahira was seen accompanying her kids for the decorations, Ayushmann was seen entertaining his family with his music.

Talking about the celebrations, Tahira asserted, "We have been doing birthday preparations for the past 10 days. Since there weren’t any balloons or streamers available in the market we started making some homemade decorations. There was so much joy in recycling newspapers and painting paper sheets. While I'm making six small cakes, Ayushmann is helping me organise a treasure hunt for the kids, and he is also keeping us entertained with his music. It's going to be the four of us enjoying and playing games. I've also curated a special video which has birthday wishes from her classmates and our relatives. It's going to be a special one."

Clearly, it is going to be a birthday to remember for Varushka this year.

