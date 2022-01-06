Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap surely know how to slay outfits in style; Don't trust us? See PICS

The relationship that Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap share are just too pure, and honestly the world needs to preserve a love story like theirs at all costs. The two have been together for over 12 years and their story is something that is straight out of a romantic novel! Recently, ‘high school sweethearts-turned-partners-for-life’ were spotted at Juhu, Mumbai as they happily posed for the shutterbugs and looked super cute as they held each other.

In the pics, the duo proved that they are quite the power couple with their stylish attires. Tahira opted for a basic yet fashionable outfit and sported a black and white striped tee with blue ripped mom jeans and paired it up with white sneakers. Well, you can never go wrong with such a classic outfit and Tahira looked absolutely amazing in it! On the other hand, Ayushmann, who is still enjoying the success of his latest movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, pulled off an entirely olive-coloured outfit perfectly. The actor wore an olive tee with olive joggers and looked devilishly handsome.

Take a look at the pics here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tahira revealed her feature film debut, 'Sharmaji Ki Beti,' a few months ago which will present Saiyami Kher, Divya Dutta, and Sakshi Tanvar as protagonists. On the other hand, Ayushmann is busy with his next project ‘Doctor G’ where he will be seen alongside Rakul Preet. The talented actor also has ‘Anek’ and ‘Action Hero’ in the pipeline and was last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Vaani Kapoor.

