Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap take up the TikTok Couple's Challenge; Reveal who's the better half

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap play the TikTok Couple's Challenge and it is the best thing on the internet today.

Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap recently took up the TikTok Couple's Challenge and it is definitely the best thing on the internet today. Ayushmann and Tahira's love story has been nothing less than a Bollywood romantic film. From foes to college sweethearts to a married couple, they shell out major goals for their fans! Despite going through a rough phase as Tahira was diagnosed with Cancer back in 2018, the couple fought it together and came out stronger.

Like everyone else, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are keeping themselves busy during the quarantine. Ayushmann's poems that the actor has been putting up on social media amidst the lockdown, has already been winning the internet and now this new TikTok Couple's Challenge that Ayushmann and Tahira have taken up is surely all set to beat the records. The pair answered a series of fun questions, pointing at each other according to who fits better in the given situation or term.

Check it out:

The couple answered several questions like who made the first move and who initiated the first kiss? where both of them agreed that it was Ayushmann. They also answered questions like Who dresses better, who cooks better and more to which both of them agreed it was Tahira. When asked about who dresses better, who is smarter and who is always right, they two have different opinions and its funny! Ayushmann also agreed that he is more stubborn and acts like a baby when unwell. In the end, both of them agree that Tahira is the better half and it is awwdorable!

