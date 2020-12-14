Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap welcome a new family member and it's the cutest thing you will see today

Ayushmann and Tahira brought home a cute little pup and her photos sent everyone into a serious meltdown. Check it out below.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are already doting parents to two adorable kids but the couple welcomed another one recently and it all things adorable. Taking to Instagram, Tahira introduced the newest family member as she shared a series of photos. The couple brought home a cute little pup and Tahira's photos sent her followers into a serious meltdown. With a dark brown fur, Ayushmann and Tahira's pup is a treat to the eyes.

Introducing her new dog, Tahira revealed that it's a girl and wrote, "Our newest member of the family! It’s a girl and she is PEANUT! We all are going nuts over her! An extension to my hair, peanut has a story too. The person who helped us get peanut told me, it’s always the boys that are picked first, and so no matter how cute peanut’s brother was, I wasn’t letting her be the second choice! People pls welcome (peanut emoji)."

Naturally, Tahira's followers were awestruck by her pup Peanut. Singer Neeti Mohan couldn't believe it as she commented, "Is she for real ? Unbelievably adorable." Whereas Manish Malhotra dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Take a look at Ayushmann and Tahira Kashyap's 'pawfect' photos:

Ayushmann and his family are currently in Chandigarh where the actor is shooting for his next film with Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Ayushmann will be essaying the role of an athlete for the first time onscreen. Despite the shoot, the actor has been maintaining an active social media presence.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to Smita Patil on her 34th death anniversary with a song from her Marathi film

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×