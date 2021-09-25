Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap's home echoes their love for music & literature; Take a tour

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. The actor has grabbed a lot of attention with his unconventional roles. He has carved a niche for himself in the industry. Ayushmann is not only famous for his acting skills but is also known for keeping his fans updated on social media. The multi-talented actor often gives glimpses of his personal life. In real life, the star, who is also popular for his singing and poetry, lives in Mumbai with his wife Tahira. His Instagram feed is full of pictures from his day-to-day life. During the lockdown, Tahira too kept her followers updated through social media handles and gave glimpses of her beautiful apartment through photos and videos.

Bollywood celebrities live in the most fashionable yet comfortable homes around the country. From quiet surroundings to plush high-rises, many celebrities reside in interesting homes and there's so much to love about them. Their homes are truly an extension of their personality. Interestingly, Ayushmann and Tahira live with their two children in an expansive flat in a Mumbai high-rise. Their home is done up by home decor consultant Tnisha Bhatia, who also happens to be Tahira's childhood friend. The duo’s house is painted in a classic white and the colourful decor, eclectic furniture and modern art pieces bring life and fun to their paradise. There is a special corner dedicated to all the awards won by Ayushmann. The couple’s home also features a big bookshelf, a gallery wall with framed monochrome, and several unique decor items. One of the highlights of their home is the balcony space, where Ayushmann loves to take his pictures.