Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira shower birthday love on their son Virajveer: Actor sees his reflection in him

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s son Virajveer is celebrating his ninth birthday today and on this occasion, the couple has penned heartwarming notes for their son on their respective social media handles.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s son Virajveer has turned a year older today. And, as this munchkin is celebrating his ninth birthday, his doting parents are leaving no stone unturned to make him feel special. The couple took to their respective social media handles to shower love on their first child ad penned heartwarming notes for him. While the actor said he sees his "reflection in his son", Tahira asked the birthday boy to spread love and humanity all around.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Gulabo Sitabo star has shared a throwback picture of his young boy playing the guitar in a quiet corner. Sharing the stunning click, he wrote, “Happy birthday son! I see my reflection in you. You are your own person. Mostly lost in your thoughts. You love your music. I remember you watching and admiring the moon all alone at the New Year’s Eve while the other kids were running around the bonfire. Nurture the artiste within, coz artistes are humane.”

Tahira on the other hand, posted an adorable photo of the birthday boy wherein he can be seen holding a puppy as he poses for the click. The picture was captioned as, “Happy birthday my first born You got my eyes, but I wish you have your own visionYou got the colour of my hair but I wish you have something of your own to share Spread love and humanity all around, beauty in everyone you should seek and may you realise that just like everyone you too are unique #birthdayboy.”

Several celebrities including Aparshakti Khurana, Kundra, Rakul Preet Singh, Esha Gupta, Ishaan Khatter and Sameera Reddy among others have wished the birthday boy. While dropped a heart emoji in the comments section, Shilpa wrote, “Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree @ayushmannk. Happy birthday to Virajveer.”

Tahira and Ayushmann are also proud parents to six-year-old daughter Varushka.

