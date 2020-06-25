  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana talks about the great lessons he learned from Aamir Khan

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he is a huge fan of Aamir Khans work and that he learnt something from the superstar even before he stepped into Bollywood. It is a lesson that has helped him in his journey to stardom.
4706 reads Mumbai
Ayushmann Khurrana talks about the great lessons he learned from Aamir KhanAyushmann Khurrana talks about the great lessons he learned from Aamir Khan
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ayushmann shared that he purposely didn't see the original version of "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", which is a remake of the Tamil film "Kalyana Samayal Saadham", because of the lesson he received from Aamir.

"I did not watch the original and still haven't seen the original! I guess that's my method of going for a script. If someone offers me a remake, I don't watch the original, I just read the script. Sometimes the humour, the essence, the emotions are lost in the translation and it happens more than often," Ayushmann said.

He added: "Also, I get quite inspired from an actor when I'm watching the original film. So, its difficult to bring my own thing to the screen. So, I just read the script and react to that."

Ayushmann said that he learnt this from Aamir.

"I was an MTV presenter and I remember I was interviewing him for ‘Ghajini'. I asked him this question, ‘How is the film different from the original?' He said, ‘I've not seen the original!' I was really fascinated. He said he had read the script and it was great. So, I took that cue and I found that to be a great lesson!" he said.

On the work front, Ayushmann was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar's digital release, "Gulabo Sitabo", scripted by Juhi Chaturvedi and co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read Bala star Ayushmann Khurrana highly praises Aamir Khan; Says ‘In awe of his simplicity and clarity of thought’

Credits :IANS

Latest Videos
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement